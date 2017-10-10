Dr. Manuel Rodriguez-Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Rodriguez-Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Rodriguez-Garcia, MD
Dr. Manuel Rodriguez-Garcia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
Manuel Rodriguez Garcia, MD7550 S Red Rd Ste 208, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia?
Extremely experienced and cares about his patients!
About Dr. Manuel Rodriguez-Garcia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295796613
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia works at
Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia has seen patients for Anxiety, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.