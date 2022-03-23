See All Oncologists in Rolling Meadows, IL
Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD

Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from INTER-AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / SAN GERMAN and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Rosado works at ONCOLOGY OF NORTHSHORE in Rolling Meadows, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hodgkin's Disease and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Medical Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Wang, MD
Dr. Michael Wang, MD
3.9 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
3.3 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Rosado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Home First Building
    2000 Golf Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 871-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hodgkin's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Hodgkin's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosado?

    Mar 23, 2022
    Dr Rosado is the best kindest Dr I have ever had. While going through my treatments I had a few panic attacks where I just wanted to quit. He took time to calm me down and let me know everything was going to be OK. Feeling blessed to have him as my dr.
    — Mar 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosado to family and friends

    Dr. Rosado's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosado

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD.

    About Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134228760
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INTER-AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / SAN GERMAN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosado works at ONCOLOGY OF NORTHSHORE in Rolling Meadows, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rosado’s profile.

    Dr. Rosado has seen patients for Hodgkin's Disease and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.