Overview of Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD

Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from INTER-AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / SAN GERMAN and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Rosado works at ONCOLOGY OF NORTHSHORE in Rolling Meadows, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hodgkin's Disease and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.