Overview

Dr. Manuel Sabin II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sabin II works at Elica Health Center in Sacramento, CA with other offices in West Sacramento, CA and North Highlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.