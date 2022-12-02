See All Cardiologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Manuel Salazar, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manuel Salazar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Salazar works at Bay Area Heart Center in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL and St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Bay Area Heart Center
    5398 PARK ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 544-1441
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Bay Area Heart Center
    1201 7th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 544-1441
    Bay Area Heart Center
    200 Clearwater Largo Rd N, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 544-1441
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Bay Area Heart Center
    4805 49th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 544-1441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Heart Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Heart Disease

Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Conditions Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Freedom Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2022
    In all things, all ways, over, beyond and above, in the respect, courtesy and intentional focus on the patient that Dr. Salazar expresses quietly and calmly. Best listener I've known in a Dr. His altruistic manner has been bestowed toward many others across many health venues and volunteer benefits. That Is Who Dr Salazar is. I always feel like I'm leaving a close friend when I walk away from this office. it feels like a familial warmth in the health care visit. HE ALWAYS MAKES MY HEART FEEL MORE WELL, CALM AND TRUSTING from multiple aspects. THX DR SALAZAR!
    TRYSH A — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Manuel Salazar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710970744
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent's MC of Richmond
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Nuclear Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salazar has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

