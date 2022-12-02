Overview

Dr. Manuel Salazar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Salazar works at Bay Area Heart Center in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL and St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.