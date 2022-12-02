Dr. Manuel Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Salazar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Bay Area Heart Center5398 PARK ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 544-1441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bay Area Heart Center1201 7th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 544-1441
Bay Area Heart Center200 Clearwater Largo Rd N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 544-1441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bay Area Heart Center4805 49th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 544-1441
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
In all things, all ways, over, beyond and above, in the respect, courtesy and intentional focus on the patient that Dr. Salazar expresses quietly and calmly. Best listener I've known in a Dr. His altruistic manner has been bestowed toward many others across many health venues and volunteer benefits. That Is Who Dr Salazar is. I always feel like I'm leaving a close friend when I walk away from this office. it feels like a familial warmth in the health care visit. HE ALWAYS MAKES MY HEART FEEL MORE WELL, CALM AND TRUSTING from multiple aspects. THX DR SALAZAR!
About Dr. Manuel Salazar, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's MC of Richmond
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazar has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salazar speaks French, Polish and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.