Dr. Manuel Santiago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manuel Santiago, MD
Dr. Manuel Santiago, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Santiago works at
Dr. Santiago's Office Locations
Texas Oncology - San Antonio Medical Center5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 595-5300Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manuel Santiago, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760454458
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- VA Hosp
- VA Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
