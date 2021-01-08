Dr. Manuel Sousa, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sousa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Sousa, DDS
Overview
Dr. Manuel Sousa, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Salem, NH. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Sousa works at
Locations
Salem Centre for Orthodontix32 Stiles Rd Ste 210, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 488-0271Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- MetLife
- Principal Life
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff, beautiful office and Dr Sousa and his assistant are awesome plus Jessica in the front is very friendly . Dr. Sousa explained everything in detail to me, providing me different options, made me feel comfortable. Great bed side manners I recommend highly. Can’t wait to have a great smile again. Thank you
About Dr. Manuel Sousa, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1437284346
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
