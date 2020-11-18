See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Manuel Velazquez, MD

Internal Medicine
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Manuel Velazquez, MD

Dr. Manuel Velazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Velazquez works at Arek Jachimowicz in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Velazquez's Office Locations

    Arek Jachimowicz
    250 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002 (212) 353-8314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Dizziness
Hypotension
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Nov 18, 2020
    Dr. Velazquez I am attempting to help one of your patience with having you complete a form for her insurance to approve a Rx for a wheel chair you wrote for her. If you or someone in your office can call and tell us how we can get this form to you to be completed would be greatly appreciated. My number is 646 532 8009 Laureen Cuprill Community Health Worker. Thank you in advance for your prompt response and consideration with this matter.
    Laureen Cuprill - CHW for patient - Patient report — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Manuel Velazquez, MD

    Internal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English
    1861521551
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Velazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velazquez works at Arek Jachimowicz in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Velazquez’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Velazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velazquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

