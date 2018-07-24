Overview

Dr. Manuel Vergara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Pontificial Javeriana University and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Vergara works at Lawrenceville Neurology Center in Lawrenceville, NJ with other offices in Monroe Twp, NJ and Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.