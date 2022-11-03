Overview

Dr. Manuel Ybarra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School Sa|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Ybarra works at Manuel Ybarra MD in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.