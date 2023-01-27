See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Miramar, FL
Dr. Manuela Almaguer, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manuela Almaguer, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Malaga, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Almaguer works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-6984
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Abnormal Thyroid

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Disorders Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2023
    I REALLY LOVE HER SHE IS VERY PROFESIONAL DOCTOR, MY DAUHTER WAS SEEN BY HER FOR 12 YEARS SINCE SHE WAS 16 MONTH, REALLY SAD WHEN SHE RETIRED ON 2021
    ASHLEY — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Manuela Almaguer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124072541
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Malaga, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuela Almaguer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almaguer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Almaguer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Almaguer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Almaguer works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Almaguer’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Almaguer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almaguer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almaguer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almaguer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

