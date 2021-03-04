Dr. Manuela Pedra-Nobre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedra-Nobre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuela Pedra-Nobre, MD
Dr. Manuela Pedra-Nobre, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University De Santiago, Fac De Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
North Jersey Rheumatology Center PA577 Westfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 233-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good, she take her time to listen to the patient . She focus on patient condition and illness.
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1912939844
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- St Michael's Medical Center
- University of Porto - Hospital de S Joao
- University De Santiago, Fac De Medicine
- Rheumatology
