Overview

Dr. Manveen Duggal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.