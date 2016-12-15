Dr. Manveen Duggal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manveen Duggal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manveen Duggal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 111 Wolf Creek Blvd Ste 3, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 734-2783
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duggal?
I am glad that my PCP decided to send me to Dr. Duggal. Very friendly and nice staff. No issues with appointment or wait time. The doctor himself was very courteous and nice. Its very rare to see happy and smiling doctors these days. He spent time with me rather than his devices which most of the doctors these days do.
About Dr. Manveen Duggal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1538102686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duggal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duggal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggal has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.