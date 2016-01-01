Dr. Manzar Rajput, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajput is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manzar Rajput, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manzar Rajput, MD
Dr. Manzar Rajput, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They completed their residency with John Dempsey Hospital
Dr. Rajput works at
Dr. Rajput's Office Locations
St. Joe's Outpatient Psychiatry and Counseling Center37595 7 Mile Rd Ste 230, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 743-4540Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manzar Rajput, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1851358527
Education & Certifications
- John Dempsey Hospital
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajput has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajput accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajput has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajput has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajput on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajput. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajput.
