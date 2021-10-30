Overview of Dr. Manzoor Kazi, MD

Dr. Manzoor Kazi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Kazi works at Palm Desert Urgent Care in Palm Desert, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.