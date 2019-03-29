Dr. Manzurul Sikder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manzurul Sikder, MD
Overview of Dr. Manzurul Sikder, MD
Dr. Manzurul Sikder, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dr. Sikder works at
Dr. Sikder's Office Locations
-
1
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1500Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
- 2 55 Central Plz, Ilion, NY 13357 Directions (315) 798-1514
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sikder?
Excellent- i have been a patient of Dr Sikder for 6 years now. He is very knowledgeable , caring and compassionate. Always looking to do the right thing for his patients. We are very fortunate to have him in our area as good doctors like him tend to go to larger areas.
About Dr. Manzurul Sikder, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1598885741
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikder works at
Dr. Sikder has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.