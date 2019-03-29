Overview of Dr. Manzurul Sikder, MD

Dr. Manzurul Sikder, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Sikder works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY with other offices in Ilion, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.