Dr. Maqsood Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maqsood Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maqsood Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Specilaists Sc5434 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53216 Directions (414) 442-5400
-
2
Milwaukee Internal Medicine Associates7733 W Burleigh St, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (414) 442-0400
-
3
David E. Amos Mdsc5800 W BURLEIGH ST, Milwaukee, WI 53210 Directions (414) 444-7787
- 4 2741 W Layton Ave Ste 100, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Directions (414) 281-2510
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Great
About Dr. Maqsood Ahmad, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1639143548
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.