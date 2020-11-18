Overview of Dr. Maqsood Amjad, MD

Dr. Maqsood Amjad, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Amjad works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ, Hamilton, NJ and Plainfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.