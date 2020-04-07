Dr. Maqsood Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maqsood Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maqsood Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Allis, WI. They graduated from Danylo Halytsky Lviv State Medical University and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2424 S 90th St Ste 306, West Allis, WI 53227 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Still not hear my result since I see him, please. Thanks
About Dr. Maqsood Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi, Russian, Telugu, Ukrainian and Urdu
- 1811019680
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- West Suburban Hospital Medical Center
- Danylo Halytsky Lviv State Medical University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi, Russian, Telugu, Ukrainian and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.