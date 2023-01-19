Overview

Dr. Alexa Clapp, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Clapp works at Houston Fertility Institute in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.