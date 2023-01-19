Dr. Alexa Clapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexa Clapp, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexa Clapp, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Clapp works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Fertility Institute7400 Fannin St Ste 730, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 796-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clapp?
I really respect Dr. Clapp. she was always professional but also personable and very knowledgable and helpful. She always made time to hear my concerns and answer my questions. If she wasn't available there was a great nurse or another doctor to step in. IF was way harder than I ever imagined but I always felt I was in good hands at HFI
About Dr. Alexa Clapp, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1427305358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clapp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clapp works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Clapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.