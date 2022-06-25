Dr. Mara Dacso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dacso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mara Dacso, MD
Dr. Mara Dacso, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ackerman Academy Of Dermatopathology/S.U.N.Y. Downstate Medical Center
Pdp of Texas Pllc8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 150, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (214) 919-3500
Very good, explained what to expect. Feel confident she is the right doctor and immediately put me at ease. Personable, higher credentials and will go the extra mile to determine what it will take to make you better! Go prepared with paperwork, bloodwork, biopsy’s and pictures as well as meds list and let her work her magic to figure out the puzzle to make you well. You will be happy you did. Thank you.
- Ackerman Academy Of Dermatopathology/S.U.N.Y. Downstate Medical Center
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Dacso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dacso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dacso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dacso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dacso.
