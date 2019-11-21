See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Mara Galvin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mara Galvin, MD

Dr. Mara Galvin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Galvin works at Rockhill Women's Care - Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galvin's Office Locations

    Rockhill Women's Care - Lee's Summit
    20 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 310, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 282-7809
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Rockhill Women's Care
    5701 W 119th St Ste 225, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 601-4020
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Uterine Prolapse
First Trimester Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
3D Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Adhesiolysis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
LEEP - Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Exchange
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 21, 2019
    Dr Galvan is the kindest, most professional and patient doctor that you can find. She is perfect 10s on every scale, even those that top out at 5!
    K — Nov 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Galvin's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Galvin

    About Dr. Mara Galvin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346295375
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Luke's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mara Galvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

