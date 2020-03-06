Dr. Mara Haseltine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haseltine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mara Haseltine, MD
Overview
Dr. Mara Haseltine, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.
Locations
Pure Dermatology3100 Galleria Dr, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 226-7873Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Haseltine. Very kind .thoughtful and a wonderful Dermatologist. Her staff is very polite and helpful.
About Dr. Mara Haseltine, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Medical Center
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haseltine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haseltine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haseltine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haseltine has seen patients for Acne, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haseltine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haseltine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haseltine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haseltine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haseltine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.