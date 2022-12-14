Dr. Mara Posner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mara Posner, MD
Dr. Mara Posner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Southwest Medical Associates4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
First rate experience. I was quite nervous, for various reasons, and the whole staff was caring and available. Dr. Posner showed warmth, and clearly did a great job- and the staff introduced themselves, and made me feel at ease and well taken care of. Highly recommend.
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Posner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Posner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.