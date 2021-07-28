Overview of Dr. Mara Thur, MD

Dr. Mara Thur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Horsham, PA.



Dr. Thur works at Athena OB/GYN in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.