Dr. Maral Skelsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maral Skelsey, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Skelsey works at
Locations
Dermatologic Surgery Center of Washington5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 820, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-8081Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Skelsey offered an incredibly quick appointment and removed my skin tag in 5 minutes. An excellent outpatient visit. All the staff treated me very politely, understood my anxieties and were really careful.
About Dr. Maral Skelsey, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Armenian, Chinese, French and Mandarin
- 1699750315
Education & Certifications
- Am Coll Mohs Micrographic Surg-Cutaneous
- Washington University
- Georgetown University
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skelsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skelsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skelsey works at
Dr. Skelsey has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skelsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skelsey speaks Armenian, Chinese, French and Mandarin.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Skelsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skelsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skelsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skelsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.