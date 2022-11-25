Dr. Maram Said, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Said is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maram Said, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maram Said, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Ascension Medical Group Meridian Women's Health13420 N Meridian St Ste 300, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Said is a wonderful doctor, she take time with you and listen and make sure you understanding everything. I would not choose any other OBGYN. Dr. Said is the best.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1740573716
Education & Certifications
- Indiana U/St Vincent's Hosp Indianapolis
- St Vincent's Women's Hospital
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
