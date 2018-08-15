Overview

Dr. Maram Zakko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baghdad Med College University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Zakko works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.