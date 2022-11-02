Overview of Dr. Marat Zeltsman, DO

Dr. Marat Zeltsman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Zeltsman works at Pediatric Associates in Aventura, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.