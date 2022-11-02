Dr. Marat Zeltsman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeltsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marat Zeltsman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Pediatric Associates21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 205, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (954) 431-8000
Pediatric Associates4500 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 431-8000Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeltsman?
We are very happy with the knowledge and care of our doctor . The best
About Dr. Marat Zeltsman, DO
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeltsman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeltsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeltsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeltsman speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeltsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeltsman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeltsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeltsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.