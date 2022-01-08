Dr. Marc Abbate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Abbate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Abbate, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverdale, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Abbate works at
Locations
Schweiger Dermatology Group44 Route 23 Ste 213, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Directions (973) 571-2121
Riverdale44 Route # 213, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Directions (973) 571-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
100% the best
About Dr. Marc Abbate, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1316911845
Education & Certifications
- SUNY At Buffalo
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbate has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbate has seen patients for Birthmark, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abbate speaks Italian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.