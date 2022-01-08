Overview

Dr. Marc Abbate, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverdale, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Abbate works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Riverdale, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.