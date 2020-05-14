Dr. Marc Agulnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agulnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Agulnick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Administrative Office600 Old Country Rd Rm 226, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 739-9270
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr Agulnick performed 2 back surgeries on me and he was wonderful. Kind, compassionate and extremely intelligent and knowledgeable. I moved to Florida or I would use him again if I needed more surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Agulnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agulnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agulnick has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agulnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agulnick speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Agulnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agulnick.
