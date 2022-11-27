Overview

Dr. Marc Allen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Dr Marc Allen in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.