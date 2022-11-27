Dr. Marc Allen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Allen, DO
Overview
Dr. Marc Allen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Dr Marc Allen1045 W Jericho Tpke, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 543-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough could things about this doctor. I have been a patient for almost 20 years now and look forward to Dr Allen's care for another 20 years
About Dr. Marc Allen, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356309892
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
