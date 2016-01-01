Dr. Marc Jean-Gilles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jean-Gilles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Jean-Gilles, DO
Overview of Dr. Marc Jean-Gilles, DO
Dr. Marc Jean-Gilles, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.
Dr. Jean-Gilles works at
1
Abundant Life Health Care601A Professional Dr Ste 370, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-0823
2
Abundant Life Health Care3790 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 290, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 869-5145
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Jean-Gilles, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255573952
Education & Certifications
- Temple Univ Hosp
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jean-Gilles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean-Gilles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jean-Gilles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jean-Gilles speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jean-Gilles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean-Gilles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jean-Gilles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jean-Gilles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.