Dr. Marc Angerame, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Angerame, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC27401 W Il Route 22 Ste 125, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-0388
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute2719 W Algonquin Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 381-0388
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC720 Florsheim Dr # 100, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 381-0388
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC350 S Greenleaf St Ste 405, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 381-0388Friday7:30am - 12:00pm
Ibji LLC900 Rand Rd Ste 300, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 381-0388
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had a knee replacement by the best! Thank you Dr Marc Angerame. You are truly a perfectionist and also a really nice young man. My physical therapist is so impressed with my progress. Only three weeks after my surgery I can drive and take care of myself. Never used a cane and a walker only for few days! Iam ready to get my other knee done very soon! Maria Theofanous
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopedic Surgery
