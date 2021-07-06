Dr. Marc Antonetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Antonetti, MD
Dr. Marc Antonetti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC.
Dr. Antonetti works at
South Carolina Obesity Surgery Center146 E Hospital Dr Ste 400, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-3300
- Lexington Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Antonetti and his staff are excellent, first class, and professional. They provided the best medical care. I would highly recommend Dr. Antonetti. If I ever needed surgery again, he would be my first choice. He is also highly praised in the medical community.
- General Surgery
- English
Dr. Antonetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonetti has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.