Dr. Marc Asselmeier, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Asselmeier, MD
Dr. Marc Asselmeier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Duly Health and Care, 100 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540
DuPage Medical Group, 430 Pennsylvania Ave # 240, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Orthopaedics, 430 Pennsylvania Ave # 240, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Asselmeier was knowledgeable, kind, easy to understand and he treated my father with a level of respect that I have struggled to find for my dad recently. The staff around him was also kind, knowledgeable, gentle, excellent at communicating, cheerful and clearly loved their job. My father was treated so well and I have so much hope for reducing his pain and improving his life. Thank you all so much.
About Dr. Marc Asselmeier, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1245217272
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Orthopedic Surgery
