Overview

Dr. Marc Avram, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Avram works at Marc Avram, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.