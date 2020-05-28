Dr. Marc Baer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Baer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Marc Baer, DPM
Dr. Marc Baer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Baer works at
Dr. Baer's Office Locations
-
1
Marc D Baer Dpm LLC931 E Haverford Rd Fl 3, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 642-5040
-
2
Foot & Ankle Center600 Haverford Rd Ste G103, Haverford, PA 19041 Directions (610) 642-5040
-
3
Bryn Mawr Hospital130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 337-8820
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baer?
He's very good at his job. And is a wonderful person too. My mom loves the job he's done on her leg over the years.
About Dr. Marc Baer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871570713
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baer works at
Dr. Baer has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.