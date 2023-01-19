See All Plastic Surgeons in Topeka, KS
Dr. Marc Baraban, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.1 (16)
Map Pin Small Topeka, KS
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Baraban, MD

Dr. Marc Baraban, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.

Dr. Baraban works at Marc R Baraban MD in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baraban's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cotton O'neil Dermatology
    2902 SW Asbury Dr, Topeka, KS 66614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 357-5325
  2. 2
    Marc R Baraban MD
    823 SW Mulvane St Ste 200, Topeka, KS 66606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 357-5325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stormont Vail Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Baraban, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649231580
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of Texas
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Baraban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baraban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baraban has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baraban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baraban works at Marc R Baraban MD in Topeka, KS. View the full address on Dr. Baraban’s profile.

    Dr. Baraban has seen patients for Wound Repair, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baraban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baraban. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baraban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baraban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baraban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

