Dr. Marc Baraban, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Baraban, MD
Dr. Marc Baraban, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Dr. Baraban's Office Locations
-
1
Cotton O'neil Dermatology2902 SW Asbury Dr, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 357-5325
-
2
Marc R Baraban MD823 SW Mulvane St Ste 200, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 357-5325
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baraban has been direct, to the point, having explained the surgical process beforehand and I have not once been deterred by his approach to any questions or concerns I have had in the office before/after extensive wound repair. A quality plastic surgeon is worth more to me than anything.
About Dr. Marc Baraban, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1649231580
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- Univ of Texas
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baraban has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baraban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baraban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baraban has seen patients for Wound Repair, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baraban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baraban. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baraban.
