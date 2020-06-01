Dr. Marc Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Bernstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Hepatology621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 598A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
I know I am alive today because of the care and treatment protocol I received and continue to receive from Dr. Bernstein. I was literally close to death and never would I have guessed I would end up feeling as great as I do today. He knows his stuff; do what he says, like it or not: it worked for me.
About Dr. Marc Bernstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1336110543
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.