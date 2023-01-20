Overview of Dr. Marc Blasser, MD

Dr. Marc Blasser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Blasser works at Urology Associates of Northeast Florida in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.