Dr. Marc Blasser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Urology Associates of Northeast Florida1715 Village Way # 220, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 552-9089Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is always on top of my husbands' condition with every visit. Always willing to discuss options. He is great!
- Urology
- English
- 1437245875
- Portsmouth Naval Hospital - Portsmouth VA
- Temple University School of Medicine - Philadelphia PA
Dr. Blasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blasser has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Blasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.