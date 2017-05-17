Dr. Marc Bogin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Bogin, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Bogin, MD
Dr. Marc Bogin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad del Noreste Escuela de Medicina 'Dr. JosÃˆ Sierra Flores'|Universidad del Noreste Escuela de Medicina Dr Jos Sierra Flores and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Bogin works at
Dr. Bogin's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200501 Seaview Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4320
-
2
Northwell Health101 Tyrellan Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 540-4318
-
3
Northwell Health375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 540-4321
-
4
Northwell Health475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (833) 620-2495
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bogin?
This review is well over due. I am a patient of Dr. Bogin for 15 years. My father was also his patient. He is kind, courteous, caring, professional and does not treat like number. He is one of the very few good doctors left in the world. When. His hands were tied with my dad, he did not send him home die. He found alternative treatment that helped my dad, and give him more time with us. He saved my life as well. If he runs late, good things are worth the wait. God bless you Dr. Bogin!
About Dr. Marc Bogin, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1760467534
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents/Richmond Mc
- Sisters Charity Hlthcare Sys, Cardiovascular Diseases Ny Hosp Med Ctr Of Queens, Internal Medicine
- Booth Meml Med Ctr
- Universidad del Noreste Escuela de Medicina 'Dr. JosÃˆ Sierra Flores'|Universidad del Noreste Escuela de Medicina Dr Jos Sierra Flores
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogin works at
Dr. Bogin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bogin speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.