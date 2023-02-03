Overview of Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM

Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Howell, MI. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Bonanni works at The CORE Institute in Howell, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.