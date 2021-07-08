Overview of Dr. Marc Borovoy, DPM

Dr. Marc Borovoy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio - DPM and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Borovoy works at Associated Podiatrists, P.C. in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.