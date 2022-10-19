Overview of Dr. Marc Boustany, MD

Dr. Marc Boustany, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Boustany works at Sentara Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.