Overview of Dr. Marc Brassard, MD

Dr. Marc Brassard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Brassard works at Luminis Health Orthopedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.