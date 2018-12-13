Dr. Marc Brassard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brassard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Brassard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Brassard, MD
Dr. Marc Brassard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Brassard works at
Dr. Brassard's Office Locations
1
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 268-8862Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
2
Ortho and Sports Medicine Center4175 N Hanson Ct Ste 301, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (410) 268-8862
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brassard people and Surgical skills are ABSOLUTELY Amazing. I refer him to everyone I can that's having bone on bone knee issues. He has a WONDERFUL Staff as well, that willing to help as needed. I had both my knees replaced by Dr. Brassard and I am doing Wonderfully. I can wear my HEELS again (female thing) LOL!! I have two matching seams :) that healed beautifully. I WOULD DEFINITELY RECOMMEND him to any and everyone in a Minute. Thank you Dr. Brassard
About Dr. Marc Brassard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144222332
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brassard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brassard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brassard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brassard works at
Dr. Brassard has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brassard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brassard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brassard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brassard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brassard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.