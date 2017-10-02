Dr. Marc Brodsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Brodsky, MD
Dr. Marc Brodsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Brodsky works at
Locations
1
Natural Healing Arts2215 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 761-4994Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Natural Healing Arts Medical Center1071 S Tuttle Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 954-3700
3
Nova Ortho Spine6267 Old Water Oak Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Directions (850) 329-6836
4
Martin Memorial Health Systems11600 SE FEDERAL HWY, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 Directions (772) 223-5665Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
5
Nova Ortho and Spine Pllc1903 S 25th St Ste 103, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Directions (772) 529-4573
Saw Dr Brodsky at the suggestion of a friend who had seen him. I had suddenly developed deblitating pain in the back, right leg and hip. So bad i could barely walk, sleep or lay down. After getting an MRI he suggested a series of spinal injections. After the first one, the condition vanished within 3 days. It was the first time i had relief in over 6 months. That was over 4 years ago, and the condition has never returned. I was recently involved in a motorvehicle accident in january where i was
Orthopedic Surgery
English
NPI: 1659356772
Dr. Brodsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.