Dr. Marc Brodsky, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
1.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marc Brodsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. 

Dr. Brodsky works at Natural Healing Arts Medical Center in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Tallahassee, FL, Hobe Sound, FL and Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Natural Healing Arts
    2215 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 761-4994
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Natural Healing Arts Medical Center
    1071 S Tuttle Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 954-3700
  3. 3
    Nova Ortho Spine
    6267 Old Water Oak Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 329-6836
  4. 4
    Martin Memorial Health Systems
    11600 SE FEDERAL HWY, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 223-5665
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  5. 5
    Nova Ortho and Spine Pllc
    1903 S 25th St Ste 103, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 529-4573

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Oct 02, 2017
Saw Dr Brodsky at the suggestion of a friend who had seen him. I had suddenly developed deblitating pain in the back, right leg and hip. So bad i could barely walk, sleep or lay down. After getting an MRI he suggested a series of spinal injections. After the first one, the condition vanished within 3 days. It was the first time i had relief in over 6 months. That was over 4 years ago, and the condition has never returned. I was recently involved in a motorvehicle accident in january where i was
Matt in Ft Pierce, FL — Oct 02, 2017
About Dr. Marc Brodsky, MD

  Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
  English
Languages Spoken
  1659356772
NPI Number
