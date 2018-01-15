Dr. Marc Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
University Dermatology Associates400 Red Creek Dr Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 486-0890
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-7546Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had Mohs surgery for basal cell cancer on the side of my nose. I don't believe anything ever frightened me more than having this procedure and the aesthetic outcome. The staff are compassionate, encouraging and informative. Dr. Brown is meticulous in his field. The procedure itself was no more than having the biopsy, except a long wait time in the lobby between results. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Marc Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1508893165
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
