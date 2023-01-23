Dr. Cantillon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marc Cantillon, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Cantillon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Karolinska Institutet, Medicinska Fakulteten and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Cantillon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marc Cantillon MD134 WALNUT ST, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 535-8646
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cantillon?
Dr Marc Cantillon is by far one of the most intelligent and compassionate doctors I've been treated by. He gave me back my life after a very long struggle with depression and anxiety. He also helped with my physical chronic pain syndrome. I have so much gratitude and appreciation for him. Please do not hesitate if you are looking for a psychiatrist and/or a pain management physician.
About Dr. Marc Cantillon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Danish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Shanghanese, Spanish and Swedish
- 1427037803
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Beth Israel Hosp-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Eskilstuna Central Lazarette
- Karolinska Institutet, Medicinska Fakulteten
- Trinity Coll U Dublin
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantillon works at
Dr. Cantillon has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cantillon speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Danish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Shanghanese, Spanish and Swedish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantillon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.