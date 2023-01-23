See All Psychiatrists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Marc Cantillon, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (55)
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marc Cantillon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Karolinska Institutet, Medicinska Fakulteten and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Cantillon works at Marc Cantillon MD in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marc Cantillon MD
    134 WALNUT ST, Livingston, NJ 07039 (973) 535-8646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neurasthenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hospice Care Services Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Jan 23, 2023
    Dr Marc Cantillon is by far one of the most intelligent and compassionate doctors I've been treated by. He gave me back my life after a very long struggle with depression and anxiety. He also helped with my physical chronic pain syndrome. I have so much gratitude and appreciation for him. Please do not hesitate if you are looking for a psychiatrist and/or a pain management physician.
    DT — Jan 23, 2023
    About Dr. Marc Cantillon, MD

    Psychiatry
    36 years of experience
    English, Cantonese, Chinese, Danish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Shanghanese, Spanish and Swedish
    1427037803
    Education & Certifications

    National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Beth Israel Hosp-Mt Sinai Sch Med
    Eskilstuna Central Lazarette
    Karolinska Institutet, Medicinska Fakulteten
    Trinity Coll U Dublin
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cantillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantillon works at Marc Cantillon MD in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cantillon's profile.

    Dr. Cantillon has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantillon on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cantillon speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Danish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Shanghanese, Spanish and Swedish.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantillon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantillon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

