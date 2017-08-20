Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Charles, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Charles, MD
Dr. Marc Charles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Charles' Office Locations
Marc A Charles MD Inc.1501 N Harbor Blvd Ste 203, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 871-5411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Charles for 3 years now. He's always been very kind and understanding. I can tell he actually cares about me and he's made a difference in my life.
About Dr. Marc Charles, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1316032386
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
