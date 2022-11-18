Dr. Marc Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Cheng, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
-
1
Elite Pain Management2010 E 1st St, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 556-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
As usual, great reception from staff. Very excellent and professional service.
About Dr. Marc Cheng, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1417018342
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheng speaks Mandarin.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.